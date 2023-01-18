The purpose of peace of the Government of Gustavo Petro brought together two actors who for decades had held contradictions from opposite positions: Senator Iván Cepeda and the cattle leader José Félix Lafaurie. Such has been his closeness that even the congressman came out to defend him from a criticism made by Humberto de la Calle.

The former chief negotiator of the peace agreement with the FARC guerrillas, now a senator, questioned that Lafaurie, who is now part of the government delegation in the talks with the ELN, has not pronounced on the first crisis that arose in the Mesa de conversations.

“Why so quiet José Félix Lafaurie with a fictitious ceasefire with ELN, suspension of Chiquito Malo’s capture orders and so on? Do your union commitments to purchase land weigh more? Or did the candle go inside?” Senator de Calle wrote on Twitter.

The president of Fedegán was critical during the negotiation and after the signing of the agreement that allowed the demobilization of the Farc-EP guerrillas and that De la Calle directed in the government of Juan Manuel Santos. From the beginning he declared himself against the negotiation.

That is why it was surprising that he was one of the members of the delegation formed by President Petro to resume talks with the FARC guerrillas. Shortly after reaching an agreement with that government to sell productive land and implement rural reform.

Behind that agreement between the ranchers and President Petro and the Minister of Agriculture, Cecilia López, was Senator Cepeda. Both advanced conversations to reach the decision to sell three million hectares, which was signed on October 8, 2022.

It was also surprising that Cepeda was the one who led that agreement and more than together, with Lafaurie, they work to seek peace with the ELN from the dialogue delegation. Both had sustained multiple public confrontations; A year ago, the senator questioned the investigations into alleged links between the rancher leader and paramilitary groups.

But now the position has changed and although both recognize that they represent radically different ideologies, they have managed to build bridges for their common purposes. The same proposal that he made to Se la Calle, after criticizing Lafaurie.

“Dear Humberto, it is time to build the paths of dialogue and national reconciliation,” Senator Cepeda said in response. He said at the beginning of the year that the appointment of him in the delegation by Petro was a success and that his point of view as a representative of a union of rural importance should be taken into account.

Lafaurie has not distanced himself from criticizing the peace agreement with the Farc, although he has diminished in his pronouncements regarding the search for peace with the armed actors. He now advocates mainly for fulfilling the agreement for agrarian reform and the transformation of the countryside.

In an opinion column in Contexto Ganadero, he highlighted that the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, chose the commitment signed between the union and the Government, as a contribution to the implementation of the Final Agreement. For Lafaurie, more than that purpose, it would be “the achievement of a true peace,” he wrote.

The union leader has remained silent regarding the announcement of a supposed ceasefire agreement made by President Petro on December 31 and was denied the following day by the ELN. Now the delegations are meeting in Caracas to try to overcome what they described as a crisis derived from a unilateral decision made public without going through the table. with Infobae

