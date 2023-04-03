Iván Cepeda filed a complaint against the prosecutor Francisco Barbosa

As announced on March 24, the senator of the Historical Pact Iván Cepeda Castro filed before the House of Representatives a formal complaint against the Attorney General of the Nation Francisco Barbosa because, according to the congressman, the public official would be criticizing the National Government, mainly on issues of Total Peace, for electoral purposes.

According to what Cepeda reported, among the crimes that he adjudicates to Barbosa are crimes such as slander, intervention in politics, abuse of public function, among others.

“I present a complaint before the House of Representatives against the prosecutor Barbosa for the alleged crimes of: Slander, prevarication by action, prevarication by omission, abuse of authority by arbitrary and unfair act, intervention in politics and abuse of public function “, explained the senator along with an image of the complaint filed before the Chamber.