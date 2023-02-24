The Total Peace project has been developed on two important fronts: on the one hand, the peace talks with the ELN; and on the other, the law of submission. In this process, different proposals and figures have become controversial issues, which are people who work for the dissemination, development and implementation of peace in society, in this specific case the majority are important faces of the groups on the fringes. of the law.

One of the requests that drew the most attention was that of Javier Alonso Veloza García, known by the alias ‘Jhon Mechas’ and who would have been the mastermind behind the attack against Iván Duque when he was president of Colombia. Therefore, before the news, this morning, the former president spoke into the microphones of various media outlets in the country and showed his complete disagreement with the requests and decisions of the current administration on peace issues.

In the first place, he spoke of the criminal activities of the dissidence member, who is considering giving them political status in the agreements reached with these armed groups, adding that he has allegedly been supported by the Nicolás Maduro regime.

“Let’s start from the base that Jhon Mechas is a drug trafficker, he is a regular criminal who has no political status. He has been protected by the Maduro dictatorship in Venezuelan territory because he manages drug trafficking businesses and has been the guarantor of mineral trafficking processes, ”the Uribista leader noted to Caracol Radio.

In this sense, he explained the reasons why he considers that the Government should not recognize them as guerrillas, but that they should be prosecuted by ordinary justice and referred to the fact that with the agreement of Juan Manuel Santos they did not take advantage of the opportunity.

“The principle of non-repetition is one of the most important principles that our country has had, the truth is that he came from the structures of the Farc and they mocked the Colombian people and the generosity of the State,” he noted on W Radio.

And he added that the way in which the processes are being consolidated can pose a risk to the consolidation of peace in the country:

“My concern is that if elements of impunity against these bandits are established, then if the arrest warrant is lifted for a leader of a criminal organization, it is a gesture of impunity. Other governments did it, but under clear criteria, if it is not done like this, it can have serious consequences for people’s trust.

Faced with the matter, the Prosecutor’s Office, which is the entity in charge of signing the orders, asked the Government through a letter for more clarity on this request that falls on those who were recognized by the Executive as delegates of the Central General Staff of the extinct guerrilla.

“Once the aforementioned request was received, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation requested the High Commissioner for Peace to inform if the persons recognized as members-representatives of the self-styled Central General Staff of the Farc-EP were certified or not as members of the extinct guerrilla of the Farc-EP, within the framework of the Final Agreement for the Termination of the armed conflict and the consolidation of a stable and lasting peace”, the fiscal control body specified in its letter. with Infobae

Related