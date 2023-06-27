Home » Iván Duque was confronted by a journalist United States




Former President Iván Duque Márquez found himself involved in an uncomfortable moment on the streets of Washington, when he was confronted by the communicator and activist Dan Cohen.

The journalist did not hesitate to ask questions about the former president’s alleged relationship with the late drug trafficker José “Ñeñe” Hernández, which caused Duque’s visible annoyance.

What appeared to be a simple request for a selfie from a would-be fan quickly turned into a tense exchange of words. While the journalist posed for the photo with Duque, he took the opportunity to ask: “Can we talk about Ñeñe Hernández?” The former president’s reaction was immediate, responding forcefully: “No, Ñeñe Hernández is a son of a bitch, man.”

Cohen did not stop and continued to question the former president: “He paid for your campaign, how much cocaine did he pay for your campaign?” The journalist followed him closely and recriminated him: “I know all about that dirty shit you did, how much cocaine did he pay for your presidency?”

Despite the confrontation, Duque remained calm, replying, “You should educate yourself”; “He is completely uninformed and you don’t know what you’re saying.”

It may interest you: Benedetti continues as ambassador in Venezuela

Following the viralization of the video in which journalist Dan Cohen confronts and insults Iván Duque on the streets of the United States, numerous politicians have expressed their rejection of this incident, including those who consider themselves critical of the former president.

“A hug to the underage daughters of former President Iván Duque. She couldn’t imagine how distraught they were seeing the attack of a mad man on her father. The subject who attacked the ex-president in front of the girls is an extremist and it is clear that he was looking for something more, not just insulting and attacking him, he wanted to provoke him, get him mad. Duke resisted. In addition, the cowardly attacker arrived with deceit to get closer to the former president. What that individual did was despicable,” commented journalist Vicky Dávila.

