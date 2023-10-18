Iván Escudero, motivated for his debut in the Pan American Games

“There is the illusion of being on the podium; “I know my rivals and I trust my preparation.” This is how the weightlifter from Cuenca, Iván Escudero, refers, who next Sunday, from 1:30 p.m. (Ecuadorian time), will seek a medal at the Pan American Games in Santiago 2023. The Azuayo will compete in the 89 kilogram category. His best mark is 360 kilograms.

Escudero has remained among the weightlifting elite. This season he had to change categories, but this has not been an impediment to standing out on an international scale. His greatest aspiration in this process is to get a place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The local athlete commented that the Pan American event does not give direct places to the Games. Ranking is obtained through several events; There are two important ones that will take place in 2024: the Pan American Games in Venezuela and the World Cup in Thailand.

Despite this, ‘Ivancho’ hopes that his arduous training will help him get on the podium in Chile. However, he has not yet recovered 100% from an injury to his right leg: a stress fracture of the tibia. This discomfort has plagued him since the World Cup in this discipline, held months ago in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“It has been an annoyance that has not allowed me to complete my training normally, but I feel calm. I have not pushed myself to the limit in weights, but I feel that I am ready to reach the best marks, which I have set in previous events,” commented the 22-year-old Cuenca native, who traveled yesterday morning to the Chilean capital.

Escudero feels ready to go on stage at the Chimkowe Gymnasium, in the community of Peñalolén. The athlete said that he has been careful in his training, prioritizing repetitions with low weight. This with the aim of healing quickly from his fracture.

“High Performance sport demands that we always be ready for any challenge. Despite the discomfort or ailments, we have to prepare ourselves to do our best for the country. We all compete for a medal and the fight for the podium becomes disputed. The support of family and close people is important,” added the tricolor weightlifter.

The Ecuadorian representative aspires to equal his best mark of 360 kilograms; with a snatch of 161 kg and the clean and jerk of 199 kg. His previous record was 340 kg.

Escudero is the only Azuayo on the team in this discipline. This situation motivates him and at the same time he feels concern about the work being done in the province for weightlifting.

“I want this sport to gain strength again in the province, it is worrying because there are not many people practicing this sport. I hope management takes a new turn, motivation is needed…”

