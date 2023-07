This Thursday afternoon, on the CM& news, directed by the journalist Yamid Amat, they reported that alias Iván Márquez, former head of the Farc, died in Venezuela.

“CM& has confirmed that Ivan Marquez, one of the founders of the so-called Second Marquetalia, has diedAmat mentioned.

The journalist William Parra, who confirmed the news, maintained that Márquez’s death occurred as a result of the injuries he received in an attack in August of last year.

