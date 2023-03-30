Home News Iván Monagas assumes this Thursday the regional direction of Civil Protection
Iván Monagas is a PCAD official in the entity and assumes command this Thursday in Maturín.

Monagas Civil Protection as of this Thursday has a new director.

This Wednesday the appointment of Iván Monagas as the new director of Civil protection and Disaster Management in our entity.

Monagas relieves Raúl González in office after eight years, who will deliver this Thursday at 4:00 pm in the formal act of transmission of command.

It is worth noting that Raúl González carried out important work within PCAD Monagas and it is expected that the new director will continue the work carried out in this disaster protection and administration institution.

The change occurs just before the Greater Week, where the Civil Protection personnel will be attentive to the protection of citizens in the activities programmed in the religious field, as well as on the roads and above all, in spas and tourist sites region of.

