Iván Name lashed out at the Interior Minister

Only one day after the election of the executive committees of Congress, the Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, has entered into a political fight with the President of the Senate, Iván Name.

In a video posted on Friday, Velasco acknowledged Name’s triumph, noting that it was due to a coalition of traditional leaders in Colombian politics, something that did not sit well with Name, who responded:

“Yes, I was also elected by political bosses who have a track record and a presence. He was missing, who is a traditional leader defeated for years, who could not remain in Congress and was adopted in the Government, so surely yes, among many traditional leaders in Parliament, they elected me. Velasco, who had been there for about 30 years and then had to leave, surely would have been among the first”.

In addition, Name clarified that it has no problems with the government of Gustavo Petro, but will not allow Minister Velasco to question the votes in Congress.

Name insists that his election was democratic and that he does not represent the opposition or the government. His role as a mediator and his experience led him to gain the support of the traditional political parties. Although he was not Petro’s candidate, the president did not oppose his vote, and the Pacto Histórico, his political coalition, supported Angélica Lozano at the last minute.

The lawyer from Barranquilla, a graduate of the Javeriana University, became the new president of the Senate, succeeding Alexander López. Belonging to the Green Alliance, he took office due to agreements between the communities since 2022.

His election was marked by divisions within the Historic Pact, but Name was able to push forward with backing from other traditional political streams to victory.

Iván Name has shown consideration towards the Government of Gustavo Petro, assuring that he will maintain cordiality, appreciation, respect and guarantees.

“I have no difference with the Government and I did not get into trouble with the Minister of the Interior, he got into trouble with me, which is different. But he has been my partner in the Senate and friend and I hope he does not go from being a good senator that he was, to a bad minister, ”the new president of the Senate responded.

Name will seek to meet with President Petro to discuss the legislative agenda, but warns that all the reforms presented will be modified, since nothing will be approved as the Executive intends. In addition, he maintains that he will give guarantees to all sectors represented in the Legislature.

President of the Senate, Iván Name, cleared up doubts about his support for government reforms

Iván Name spoke to the media for the first time after being appointed as president of the Senate for the new legislative period that began on July 20, 2023.

In his speech he made it clear that he will support the reforms that the people need, but that does not imply that he necessarily agrees with those promoted by the government of Gustavo Petro.

“This is where we defend and process the reforms, and from here the laws that are convenient for Colombia will come out, and what is not convenient will not come out. Here we will approve what we can agree on and we understand that it can serve the country, ”he emphasized.

The official spoke about the government marches, making it clear that he does not agree with the call to the streets by President Petro. “The call is not to inconveniently summon the people to the streets,” since he pointed out that it is in Congress where the laws are processed and that the marches can lead to more violence. “This is how civil wars begin,” he assured.

Likewise, he said that “this Senate and Congress do not have a necklace around the neck of presidentialism”, referring to the fact that his election in Congress was democratic, without the influence of the Executive being able to intervene, “to obey instructions from any palatial power”. with Infobae

