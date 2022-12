“Mom, it was my mistake”. Ivan Orfei is still hospitalized in Lecce hospital after the attack suffered on the evening of Thursday 29 December by a tiger during a show by the “Amedeo Orfei” circus near Surbo, in a few kilometers from Lecce. “My son is in good condition – comments his mother Denise – the doctors are keeping him under control but we are all calm because he will return here shortly”.