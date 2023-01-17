BY JOSÉ ALEJANDRO MARTÍNEZ / EL PILÓN

On the same day as his birthday, Iván Ovalle Poveda gave birth to a new ‘son’. This Monday he presented ‘Guitaras del alma’, an album with which the singer-songwriter decided to return to his origins, more precisely to 1995 when he first took to the ring as a performer accompanied by the string instrument.

In an interview with EL PILÓN, the vallenato composer with more than 30 years of artistic life spoke about the production that contains 12 songs, 9 of them unpublished, all of his own authorship.

He also referred to the new current of vallenato singers and composers, as well as his musical evolution and why he returned to recording only with guitars.

Iván Ovalle is one of the most outstanding composers of Vallenato music, nominated for the Latin Grammys, winner of multiple festivals and creator of immortal works such as ‘Volver a la ternura’, ‘Por un amor’, ‘Love is bigger than me’, ‘Those black eyes’, ‘The strength of love’ among many more.

Maestro Iván Ovalle, what does it mean to release a music album on the same day as your birthday?

Actually it is the best day because of the sensitivity that exists on the part of the people towards the artists on their birthday, in my case every birthday they pay me a national tribute, they play my songs, among the media they always keep Iván in mind Ovalle, so the album has been well received.

What will vallenato lovers find in ‘Guitarras del alma’?

You will find 12 songs with different themes, 9 unpublished songs and 3 that were recently recorded by Silvestre Dangond, Iván Villazón and Peter Manjarrés. They will find 9 songs where we talk about love, songs that always leave a positive message and content for people. I understood from a very early age that we composers and artists are in the world to harmonize the world, not to fill it with conflicts, that’s why I’m a little apathetic about composing spiteful or sad songs, because we’re not here to bring sadness, we’re here to bring happiness.

What message do you leave in the song ‘Love it or go away’, which was known in the voice of Silvestre Dangond and you recorded it again?

A song that I composed to help reduce such a high rate of violence against women, that young men become aware through this song. There I put it to the extreme, even if they are unfaithful to you, even if they do what they do to you, you do not have to mistreat a woman. A song with a social meaning, a social function that music must also fulfill, that forges a new generation of young people who respect women, all these songs are there to educate, to carry a message and that people can apply to their lives.

On October 16, you got married. How many of the songs on ‘Guitarras del alma’ were inspired by his wife?

Of the twelve I composed for my love about ten, she is the inspiring muse, we have been together for five years and, after being together for five years, we got married. I find in her what any poet needs: a woman who can inspire you with beautiful things, can inspire you with beautiful songs and that is important, fundamental, it is what makes one very happy, I am a happy man, happier than I era, I have an inspiring muse that constantly flows new melodies and new lyrics.

What is your opinion of the new generation of composers and singers of Vallenato music?

Gabito said that the vallenato of the last century cannot be the same as the vallenato of this century, of course, I agree with evolution, I agree that we grow as musicians and look for alternatives that allow us to globalize vallenato. What I don’t agree with is that it’s so easy, it’s not that easy to compose a content song. The important thing in this life is not to make songs but to make works that can transcend you as all the songs of great composers like Escalona, ​​Leandro and all the great composers have been able to transcend. Because that is what has made vallenato get to where it has gotten, because it has content, because people stop to listen to what we are saying with deep roots, talking about our customs, our family, our friends.

How much has Iván Ovalle evolved as a composer and singer over time?

Today I have matured regarding my position in the universe; about who I am, what I represent, what responsibility I have with music and culture, what responsibility I have with society, with the people who listen to me, I have that more clearly than before. In addition, interpretation has matured a lot, I feel that I have grown, today I can present it better, transmit what I feel more, interpret it better, that is part of maturity.

Why did you decide to go back to recording only with guitars?

Let’s remember that vallenato began with the guitar, with Buitrago and Bovea and their vallenatos; (also) when I started to sing my own songs in 1995 it was with guitar. Currently I have a musical group made up of accordion, guitars and bass, 12 people, but I made a stop to answer a call that my followers made me, who wanted to listen to Iván Ovalle with guitars, this is the prize for those people who like to listen to me on guitar. With the requinto of Jorge Viloria, an excellent guitarist of many carats, Tito Castilla’s box is an album with beautiful songs, an exquisite sound that you can delight yourself when listening to.

What is the message you want to leave with this album?

We wanted to tell the world that lyrical vallenato does not die, that it is still breathing, in the hands of Iván Ovalle.

SONGS FROM ‘GUITARS OF THE SOUL’

1. triumph love

2. Inseparable (known in the voice of Iván Villazón)

3. My coconut candy (known in the voice of Peter Manjarrés)

4. our nest

5. Your fiance

6. Do not go yet

7. the most beautiful verse

8. heartbreak

9. What can I do for you

10. the years do not forgive

11. frizzy facts

12. Love her or go (known in the voice of Silvestre Dangond)