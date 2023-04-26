Iván Ramiro Sosa will be the leader of the Movistar Team in the Tour of Asturias

Iván Ramiro Sosa and the competitions in which he has been in 2023

For the Colombian cyclist it will be his fourth race of the year, after being in the Tour of Catalonia, where he ranked 20th in the competition in the general classification, after having +11:08, with respect to the winner of Primoz Roglic.

In addition to being in Spain, the Colombian competed with his team in the competitions held in Oman, where he finished in position 47, with a difference of +12:06 compared to the winner Jorgenson from the United States. While he was also at the Tour of the Alps in Italy, in which he finished in 18th position, four minutes behind the UK’s Geoghegan Hart.

When was the last time that Iván Ramiro Sosa won a competition?

The Colombian cyclist has had several victories throughout his career. At 25 years old, he can mention that he has already won a Tour de la Provence in France and the Vuelta a Burgos twice in 2018 and 2019.

The last victory in a competition was the one he had in the Tour of Langkawi when he took first place overall, after winning the race with a time of 25 hours and 54 minutes, ahead of other Colombian riders like Einer Rubio and Esteban Chaves.