The actor Jorge Iván Gutiérrez Figueroa, 28 years old, from Campoalegre, will be the only Huilense representative in this edition of the Challenge.

Photo: caracol challenge

This Wednesday, March 22, from 8:00 pm, a new edition of The Box Challenge will be released, one of the physical competition programs most watched by Colombians. 32 participants will be part of the reality show and among them is a Huilense.

This is Jorge Iván Gutiérrez Figueroa, who will be in charge of carrying the Huilense flag as he is the only one who opts to be part of the group.

“’He is a lover of extreme experiences and wants to become the best lawyer and actor. He is a sensitive person and is easily annoyed, as he considers himself irritable. He has won several male beauty pageants, in one of these events he won a scholarship that allowed him to start his acting studies. Iván is not religious, but he is spiritual, because whenever he steps on new ground, he performs a ritual of protection and guidance to govern his path. He believes in the power of quartz and its great energetic properties, without a doubt they will be of great importance in his passage through the Challenge ”, reads the description of the Caracol Televisión reality show.

It should be remembered that the also Huila, former Olympic wrestler Andrea Carolina Olaya ‘Valkyria’ is the winner of ‘The Box 2022 Challenge’, and in previous editions of the Challenge, the representatives of Tolima Grande have left their flags high.