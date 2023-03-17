Home News Iván, the actor from Huila who will participate in The Box 2023 Challenge
News

Iván, the actor from Huila who will participate in The Box 2023 Challenge

by admin
Iván, the actor from Huila who will participate in The Box 2023 Challenge

The actor Jorge Iván Gutiérrez Figueroa, 28 years old, from Campoalegre, will be the only Huilense representative in this edition of the Challenge.

Photo: caracol challenge

This Wednesday, March 22, from 8:00 pm, a new edition of The Box Challenge will be released, one of the physical competition programs most watched by Colombians. 32 participants will be part of the reality show and among them is a Huilense.

This is Jorge Iván Gutiérrez Figueroa, who will be in charge of carrying the Huilense flag as he is the only one who opts to be part of the group.

“’He is a lover of extreme experiences and wants to become the best lawyer and actor. He is a sensitive person and is easily annoyed, as he considers himself irritable. He has won several male beauty pageants, in one of these events he won a scholarship that allowed him to start his acting studies. Iván is not religious, but he is spiritual, because whenever he steps on new ground, he performs a ritual of protection and guidance to govern his path. He believes in the power of quartz and its great energetic properties, without a doubt they will be of great importance in his passage through the Challenge ”, reads the description of the Caracol Televisión reality show.

It should be remembered that the also Huila, former Olympic wrestler Andrea Carolina Olaya ‘Valkyria’ is the winner of ‘The Box 2022 Challenge’, and in previous editions of the Challenge, the representatives of Tolima Grande have left their flags high.

See also  Leave Putin alone, talk to the Russians

You may also like

Al Bano, ‘in July I sing in Los...

Unstoppable clashes in Riobamba

Quinchía revolutionized with the visit of Petro

Cres, the sheep, Europe / Croatia / Areas...

Los Lobos would be behind the attack on...

The CPPCC Heilongjiang Provincial Committee held a meeting...

Political unrest and economic crisis are shaking Pakistan

Alto Paraná is the second region with the...

October elections at risk due to public disorder:...

Blitz by environmentalists in Florence, they daub Palazzo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy