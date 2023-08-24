Iván Velásquez assures that Colombia has a low homicide rate

He Defense Minister Iván Velásquezassured that Colombia has the lowest homicide rate in the last 10 years, denying that the country is going through its “worst crisis of insecurity”, although he warned of an increase in theft from people, residences and motorcycles.

“In 2013 the rate was 32.6 per 100,000 inhabitants and today we are at 14.6,” said the senior official at a press conference in which he took stock of the security of the first months of the year -from January to July-, and in which he indicated that “it is not true” that Colombia is facing “the worst insecurity crisis”.

Also read: New tremor shook Colombia

Homicide decreased in 20 departments, according to data offered by the person in charge of the Defense portfolio, that is, “62.5% of the country.”

The minister also highlighted a reduction in shoplifting of 14% and financial institutions of 42% to add that the Government expects “to reach levels similar to those of 2014 and 2015”, since since 2016 “there has been a trend towards rise in theft, which only decreased in 2020 due to the pandemic”.

“Regarding theft, we have had a reduction in theft from cars and shops, but an increase in theft from people, residences and motorcycles. However, Bogotá, which is one of the cities that contributes the most to this indicator, has had a decrease for at least the last two months, thanks to a policy coordinated between the Police Command, the Metropolitan Police Department and the District Security Secretariat,” Velásquez said.

Regarding the murder of social leaders and massacres, Velásquez acknowledged that there is still a high number of deaths, although he noted that between January and July the homicides of social leaders decreased by 19.3% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding peace signatories, the minister indicated that a 25% reduction has been observed.

In addition: The Prosecutor’s Office reiterates that there were three sources that alerted about the attack

It also reported a 51% reduction in the number of police and military deaths due to acts of service, detailing that 50 fewer murders have been reported than in the same period of the previous year.

Finally, Velásquez concluded that the Military Forces, so far this year, have maintained 196 combats with armed groups.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

