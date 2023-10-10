Home » Iván Villazón invited a young Venezuelan accordion player to the Vallenato Festival
Iván Villazón invited a young Venezuelan accordion player to the Vallenato Festival

by admin
Impressed by his artistic quality and that love for our folklore, the singer Iván Villazón invited the young accordion player John Sánchez, 15 years old, to the Vallenato 2024 Festival in the middle of the presentation he gave last weekend at the Maracaibo Events Palace – Venezuela.

‘Johnsito’, as he is known in the artistic world in Venezuela, stood on one side of the stage and Villazón invited him to play a song, performing ‘Me quedo con tus kisses’. The execution was so masterful that the invitation arrived.

“Dear John, I want to officially invite you to the Vallenato Festival next year and share that tribute that they will pay me in Valledupar,” said Iván Villazón.

The young Venezuelan accordion player expressed “this is wonderful; He had long dreamed of playing a song with maestro Iván Villazón and today this dream came true. This invitation has me trembling that, in truth, I can’t believe it; but I will be in Valledupar competing in the Vallenato Festival because I want to be champion.”

Iván Villazón also invited Venezuelan accordionist Jonathan Bernal to the stage with the song ‘Solo me importas tú’, winning applause from the audience.

Venezuelans applauded the masterful presentation of Iván Villazón and Tuto López in Maracaibo on Friday, October 6, and on Saturday, October 7, they performed at the closing of the Jazz Festival in Mompox -Bolívar, with their greatest hits.

