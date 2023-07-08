Home » Ivano Iai at the helm of the National Conference of Conservatories – Sardinia
Ivano Iai at the helm of the National Conference of Conservatories – Sardinia

The Sardinian lawyer unanimously elected by the board of directors

The lawyer Ivano Iai, president of the Luigi Canepa Conservatory of Sassari, was elected president of the National Conference of Italian Conservatories. Iai, who succeeds Raffaello Vignali, president of the Milan Conservatory, was unanimously elected by the national executive council. In addition to chairing the national conference, made up of the presidents of the Italian conservatories, the lawyer will also preside over the national directive council, made up of seven members elected in October last year by the assembly of the conservatories, i.e. the outgoing president Vignali, Anna Carli, Enzo Fiano, Andrea Rurale, Gianandrea Polazzi and Mattia Sismonda.

