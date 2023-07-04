Home » Ivonne Nóchez achieves the first silver medal for El Salvador at the San Salvador 2023 Games
Ivonne Nóchez obtained the first silver medal for the country, in speed skating after achieving a time of 0:19.110 seconds in the final of the women’s 200-meter goal versus goal test.

The gold was won by the Colombian Geiny Pájaro and the bronze was won by the Mexican Mariela Casillas.

Nóchez demonstrated an outstanding participation in his debut at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023, achieving one more victory for El Salvador and positioning the medal table with 11 medals.

“I feel very proud to represent El Salvador and win a medal for the delegation,” said the athlete.

The national team will also participate in the next few days in the 1000 meter Sprint – Track, 100 meter lanes – circuit, 500 meter + D – Track tests and the return to the Sprint circuit.

