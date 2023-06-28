IVOO Stores opens its doors in Sambil La Candelaria

NDP

This Saturday, July 1 at 10:00 am, technological and avant-garde teams will arrive at the new Sambil La Candelaria with the inauguration of IVOO. The brand will open its doors to provide Caracas residents with more than 1,200 square meters of exhibition televisions, smartphones, computers, kitchens, air conditioners, appliances, refrigerators and many more products.

Visitors will be able to locate the new headquarters on the Gallery Level (third floor) where they will find innovative brands such as Apple, Samsung, LG; HP, Xiaomi, Oster, Hamilton Beach; Hisense, TLC, Toshiba and JBL. At the same time, Síragon, the leading technology company in Venezuela with more than 20 years in the market, joins the exhibition with its wide variety of equipment.

After revealing the date of the inauguration, Roselys Fuenmayor, institutional manager of IVOO, expressed her joy for this very special moment. “For IVOO it is very important to continue changing lifestyles. As well as continuing to equip offices and homes with modern and avant-garde products. We are very happy because it is the beginning of what is coming. We will celebrate together for this new space that we created to receive all Caracas residents with great emotion.”.

IVOO invites the people of Caracas

After the opening ceremony, the brand will open its doors so that attendees know all the spaces, see, try and use all the products they want. In the same way, enjoy personalized advice from technology advisors that will be available to the public.

In this way, Fuenmayor called on the public to witness the inauguration, discover the pleasant family atmosphere, as well as all the surprises and offers that will be available.

To learn about IVOO news, visit social networks on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter as @ivovenezuela.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

