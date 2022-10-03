Listen to the audio version of the article

Starting from 3 October on the Radio 24 website and on all major audio platforms. The first episode of “Ivory. Stories of women, men and radio ”, an original podcast series co-produced by Radio 24 and the AVSI Foundation. Five episodes created by Giampaolo Musumeci, journalist, photographer, videoreporter and presenter every day of “No place is far” on Radio 24.

Radio 24 visited AVSI’s cooperation projects active in the Ivory Coast in which radio becomes a means of promoting development in local communities. In the episodes of the series, Giampaolo Musumeci presents five stories of Ivorian radio men and women at the forefront on five major issues including education, migration and health directly with the voice of the protagonists.

AVSI turns 50

In 2022 AVSI turns 50 and celebrates them by involving its staff, donors, supporters and beneficiaries in various initiatives promoted in all the countries in which it operates, to remember the path taken, but above all to look forward to the next 50 years, how to renew its development “promise”. Founded in 1972 with a first project in Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo, AVSI currently operates in 39 countries and is in the top ten of Italian NGOs: in first position for transparency in the management of funds, in the last year it closed a budget of 91,357,838 euros, of which 81.95% from institutional donors and 18.05% from private individuals. Thanks to more than 300 projects and a staff of over 2,150 people, last year alone it reached and helped more than 10 million beneficiaries living in vulnerable situations.