In Ivrea, on Sunday night, around half past one, while the last clubs in the center were closing, a 24-year-old boy fell from the parapet on the River Dora, towards the embankment, just before the curve of the Torre di Santo Stephen.
Ivrea, rescue for the 24-year-old who fell from the parapet on the river
Two ambulances, two state police vehicles and a team of firefighters from Ivrea attended the scene. After being treated, the young man was transported to the city hospital. The young man is injured, but not seriously.
