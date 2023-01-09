In Ivrea, on Sunday night, around half past one, while the last clubs in the center were closing, a 24-year-old boy fell from the parapet on the River Dora, towards the embankment, just before the curve of the Torre di Santo Stephen.

Two ambulances, two state police vehicles and a team of firefighters from Ivrea attended the scene. After being treated, the young man was transported to the city hospital. The young man is injured, but not seriously.