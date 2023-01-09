Home News Ivrea, 24 years old falls from the parapet on the Dora embankment
News

Ivrea, 24 years old falls from the parapet on the Dora embankment

by admin
Ivrea, 24 years old falls from the parapet on the Dora embankment

In Ivrea, on Sunday night, around half past one, while the last clubs in the center were closing, a 24-year-old boy fell from the parapet on the River Dora, towards the embankment, just before the curve of the Torre di Santo Stephen.

Ivrea, rescue for the 24-year-old who fell from the parapet on the river

news/ivrea_24enne_cade_dal_parapetto_sullargine_della_dora-12453301/&el=player_ex_12453316″>

Two ambulances, two state police vehicles and a team of firefighters from Ivrea attended the scene. After being treated, the young man was transported to the city hospital. The young man is injured, but not seriously.

See also  Meteorological "Prophet" on the new typhoon special edition to assist the "urban brain" in predicting meteorological risks

You may also like

The start of the 2023 Spring Festival Transport...

Ratzinger: Vatican grottoes open as homage of the...

Post-epidemic sequelae: Insomnia, brain fog, hair loss, woman...

Strengthen self-construction and always be the loyal guard...

Car with five young people crashes into guard...

The Spring Festival travel “herd” is back!The total...

An apartment on fire, forty-year-old ends up in...

Feltre, car in the irrigation ditch in Mugnai:...

Hunan introduces new crown treatment reimbursement standard without...

Fuels, against the increases in the Gdf field...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy