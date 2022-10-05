Most of the signatories are resident in the San Lorenzo district and live between via Monte Marzo, via San Michele, Canton Gabriel and via Moncrava. The document was also signed by municipal councilors, councilors and people engaged in the activities that take place inside the Polveriera park.

IVREA. On Friday 23 the petition, signed by 570 citizens, concerning the construction of a pedestrian path in via Lago San Michele was delivered to the mayor Stefano Sertoli. Most of the signatories are resident in the San Lorenzo district and live between via Monte Marzo, via San Michele, Canton Gabriel and via Moncrava. The document was also signed by municipal councilors, councilors and people engaged in the activities that take place inside the Polveriera park. First signatory Massimo Fresc who delivered the petition in the hands of the mayor. From mid-June to September 17, about twenty residents engaged in a door-to-door collection.

Sertoli, after having carefully read the text of the petition and having asked for some clarifications on the pedestrian path, explained that he was very interested in the proposal, undertaking to register the initiative as required by the regulations of the city’s participation institutes.

In essence, the signatories ask for a pedestrian path along Via San Michele in the narrow and winding stretch between the border wall of the Polveriera park and Canton Gabriel, which today forces pedestrians to walk along the edges of the roadway in conditions of poor visibility. A stretch of road very popular in summer by pedestrians, runners and cyclists who go up towards Lake Sirio but, all year round, it is also the connection route to the city for those who live in Canton Gabriel, via Moncrava and the upper part of via San Michele. The route requested by the residents would also allow access to the shore of Lake San Michele, which is now unreachable and in a state of neglect.

The petition also calls for the creation, in the area, of two parking lots and an area with benches and tables.

The resident promoters of the initiative intend to promote further awareness of the problems of the lake area which are not limited to the danger of via San Michele and the impossibility of using the abandoned shores of the lake, as highlighted by the petition. they will also focus on other problems that emerged during the collection of signatures: unsolved problem of the homes of Canton Gabriel which for years have been connected to the sewer system, problems related to the lack of cleaning of some streets by SCS, poor maintenance of the green along via San Michele .