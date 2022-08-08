Home News Ivrea. A 17-year-old from Banchette crashes with his motorbike in via Lago Sirio
News

Ivrea. A 17-year-old from Banchette crashes with his motorbike in via Lago Sirio

by admin
Ivrea. A 17-year-old from Banchette crashes with his motorbike in via Lago Sirio

The local police involved in surveys on the scene of the accident

The young man ended up against the low wall of a fence

IVREA. A 17-year-old lost control of his 125cc motorcycle by crashing into the wall of a house fence. It happened around 4.30 pm on Monday 8, in via Lago Sirio, at number 40.

Ivrea, motorcycle accident: 17 year old in serious condition

It will be up to the municipal police of Ivrea, who intervened with two patrols, to determine what happened. On the spot, to rescue the motorcyclist, whose conditions would be serious, an ambulance of the Blue Cross was then transported to the helicopter rescue that was waiting in Piazza Mascagni, and taken to the CTO. He lives in Banchette, where he lives with his mother.

