The agents became suspicious when they noticed two men fumbling near a van in the square in front of the A5 toll booth

IVREA. On Sunday 11 September at 9 pm, staff from the Ivrea and Banchette State Police Commissariat intervened at the Ivrea A / 5 motorway tollbooth following the reporting of some suspicious people who were parked inside the parking lot in the square.

Arriving on the spot, the policemen found the presence of two parked vehicles, one of which belonged to two men intent on solving a problem with a wheel; the other, a van, was unattended and open at a first inspection by the operators.

The agents, suspicious of the circumstances of the discovery of the car, paid particular attention to the neighboring places and hearing suspicious noises coming from an adjacent field, they identified a subject who was running away among the corn plantations. The result was a chase made particularly difficult by poor visibility, but the help provided by staff of the Subsection of the Traffic Police, through the use of depth lights placed on the car, made it possible to identify the subject that was blocked.

He is a 25-year-old Romanian citizen with numerous criminal records for property crimes and affected by an arrest and imprisonment order issued in May 2021 for the expiation of one year, six months and twenty-one imprisonment. days and a fine of 680 euros, issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Juvenile Court of Rome. The 25-year-old was therefore investigated in a state of freedom for resisting a public official and arrested in execution of the arrest order against him, with subsequent translation at the Lorusso and Cutugno prison.