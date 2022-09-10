Giuseppe Franzoso remembers his 100th birthday last year and the decision to postpone the “I invite everyone to participate” group until now

IVREA. “With an alpine spirit I extend a warm welcome to all the participants in the 24th Gathering of the 1st Grouping, with the conviction that not only the memory of a great celebration of the people remains in our community, but also the perception of the values ​​that animate the our beloved association “.

This was stated by the president of the Ana Section of Ivrea, Giuseppe Franzoso, a few weeks ago, in the monographic issue of Lo scarpone canavesano, the sectional newspaper dedicated to the event, and he reiterates it today. The great moment has finally arrived: «On 1 January 2021, – Franzoso recalls – our Section completed its century of life, which should have been celebrated with the meeting of the First Grouping scheduled for last September. However, it was preferred to postpone the date by one year, in order to allow the Intra section to recover the appointment it should have organized the year before, 2020, also on the occasion of its centenary, skipped for path of the pandemic: a choice dictated by the desire not to penalize anyone and to respect the commitment and organizational goodwill of each one, according to what is an Alpine rule not written but applied by all ».

“For these one hundred + 1 of our foundation, therefore – highlights the president – we have the honor of hosting this meeting and we are grateful to all the presidents of Piedmont, Liguria, Valle d’Aosta and France for having assigned it to us, as we are. to those who have collaborated, institutions, administrations, supporters, our Alpini, helpers and supporters of Canavese, in the realization of this important and demanding event. In particular, to the Commander of the Taurinense Alpine Brigade, General Nicola Piasente and his Alpini present in Ivrea with the preparation of the citadel, for the 150th anniversary of the Corps and for the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Brigade itself ».

Franzoso concludes with an invitation to participate and share the party, in the street, on the balconies, in the squares: “Let’s meet again – spurs – on days 9, 10 and 11, around the national banner, with its 216 gold medals, 209 of which to military valor, escorted by the president of the national Alpini association, Sebastiano Favero and by the national council, in the sign of friendship, brotherhood, solidarity, proud of our alpine hat that unites us in the feeling of attachment to the values ​​of our united homeland and of our tricolor ».