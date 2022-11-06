Home News Ivrea, accident in via Jervis, car overturns
Ivrea, accident in via Jervis, car overturns

IVREA. Accident in via Jervis, around 7 pm on Saturday 5 November. Two cars were involved, a Peugeot 206 driven by a woman who, from via Di Vittorio, was turning into via Jervis and a Fiat Bravo driven by a man who from Banchette was traveling the road towards Ivrea.

The driver of a Fiat Bravo lost control and the car overturned on the road. The man was thrown out of the vehicle and crushed by his own car. Other motorists who were passing through the area called for help. The Ivrea firefighters intervened on the spot and extracted the man from the metal sheets and made the area safe. The driver of the car was taken by helicopter to the hospital in Turin.

