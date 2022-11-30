the morning

“I come from a school where the teachers believe in us” “I come from a school that makes me feel good” “I come from a school that is offended but ready to stand up on the legs of those who live in its classrooms and corridors” are some of the dozens of thoughts read by students, teachers and parents in the courtyard of the Giovanni Falcone secondary school in Ivrea.The occasion, which brought together around two hundred people, arose from the desire to react to the thefts and vandalism perpetrated by unknown persons, around a month ago, to steal and damage educational and IT material in the Ivrea school and in Rita Levi Montalcini, of the same grade, in Montalto Dora. (video by Barbara Torra)

05:54