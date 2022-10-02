From the GnuQuartet to the tenor Malapena. There will also be the singer Rosanna Russo, lead voice of the Sunshine gospel choir

IVREA. Their names are Stefano Cabrera, Roberto Izzo, Francesca Rapetti and Raffaele Rebaudengo, they play, respectively, cello, violin, flute and viola and, like GnuQuartet, in more than 15 years of career, they have hundreds of concerts behind them in Italy and in around the world, from Mexico to France, from Korea to Spain, participation in television and radio programs (Che tempo che fa, Quelli che il calcio, X-Factor, Parla con me, Domenica in and Caterpillar, just to name a few) and have been guests of major international festivals such as that of Sanremo, the European Jazz Expo, Venezia Jazz and MiTo Settembre Musica. They trod the tables of the most prestigious Italian theaters, from the Fenice to the Bellini, up to the Petruzzelli, and of the most evocative summer stages, from Taormina to the Terme di Caracalla, passing through the great arenas such as the Assago Forum with Ermal Meta and the Olympic stadiums. and San Siro with the Negramaro. Their musical curiosity has produced dozens of heterogeneous and surprising collaborations, from Francesco De Gregori to Bloody Beatroots, Diodato and Subsonica, which have become an invaluable baggage of music and humanity. From 2006 to today the GnuQuartet has produced seven albums with original songs or reworkings and collaborated in the creation, in the writing, arrangement and recording phase, of many record works, film soundtracks and television themes such as Pane Giornale, for Rai3.

Strongly desired by Mauro Cignetti and the artistic director Roby Facchinetti, GnuQuartet will be in Ivrea, guest of the two evenings of the InCanto Summer Festival, to increase the number of the many extraordinary presences that have occurred in recent years alongside the competitors of the festival.

There will also be the tenor Francesco Malapena, considered the heir of Enrico Caruso, already winner, in 2004, of the Caruso Award-Competition for tenors only, and strong of performances at the Metropolitan Theater in New York, and, also in the American capital, of concerts in St. Patrick’s Cathedral and in several theaters on Broadway.

The stage of the Auditorium Officina H will also host Rosanna Russo opera-pop-soul singer from Naples, former collaborator of Zucchero and Andrea Bocelli. Russo is also the lead voice of the Sunshine gospel choir, the most loved and followed gospel choir in Italy, directed by maestro Alex Negro, who, in 2020, at Italia’s got talent, induced Joe Bastianich to press his Golden Buzzer, sending it directly to semifinals. Also at the Sunshine Gospel Choir Cignetti drew on to compose the group of choristers who will accompany all the artists. These are, therefore, the prestigious guests of the 2022 edition, who, intertwining with the artists who will perform in the competition, will determine that very successful mix of talent, originality, good music and excellent performers that is the figure of the InCanto Summer Festival and is the basis of the magical atmosphere that is breathed there every year.