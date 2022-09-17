Home News Ivrea, at the canoe stadium, rescuers are trained in the gorge
Ivrea, at the canoe stadium, rescuers are trained in the gorge

“The initiative – explains Umberto Galli, national instructor – is part of a process of further specialization of the forristi technicians, dictated by the evolution of the operational scenarios in which the Alpine and Speleological Rescue is called to intervene”

IVREA, Last Saturday and Sunday Ivrea hosted the national course “Acque Vive” organized by the technical school in the gorge of the National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps and by the Canavese delegation of the Piedmontese Alpine and Speleological Rescue. This was a training module aimed at 14 forristi rescuers from Piedmont, Sardinia and Veneto on the handling and operation in high-flow water courses. The activities involved a classroom teaching session, held at the Caidi Ivrea headquarters, and two training sessions in the environment at the canoe stadium.

«The initiative – explains Umberto Galli, national instructor – is part of a process of further specialization of the forristi technicians, dictated by the evolution of the operational scenarios in which the Alpine and Speleological Rescue is called to intervene. Flood events and sudden floods caused by increasingly extreme weather phenomena require constant updating. From this point of view, the canoe stadium is the ideal structure for practical exercises because, in a short and safe stretch of the Dora Baltea, it presents all the real conditions that we can encounter in a river ».

