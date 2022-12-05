Home News Ivrea, Avis celebrates its first seventy years
Ivrea, Avis celebrates its first seventy years

The setting of the Giacosa theater for the 70th anniversary of Avis. On this occasion, in front of a large audience of donors, friends and sympathizers, the publication created for the milestone was presented. Moderator of the evening, the journalist Sandro Ronchetti who was responsible for the presentation of the guests, then the traditional initial greetings brought by the president of Avis Ivrea Fernando Giannini, followed by those of the bishop Edoardo Aldo Cerrato. It was then the turn of the deputy mayor Elisabetta Piccoli to bring the greetings of the municipal administration. On stage, many institutional interventions took place (video by Massimo Sardo)

