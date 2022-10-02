Liliane Barda is the new president of the Democratic Forum of the Canavese Tullio Lembo, elected last Friday 16, following the resignation of Francesco Restivo, resigned for strictly personal reasons. She was a long-time adviser of the Forum, she was recently its secretary, a position now held by Paola Orlarei

IVREA. Liliane Barda is the new president of the Democratic Forum of the Canavese Tullio Lembo, elected last Friday 16, following the resignation of Francesco Restivo, resigned for strictly personal reasons. She was a long-time adviser of the Forum, she was recently its secretary, a position now held by Paola Orlarei. In the short speech that followed her election, Dr. Barda recalled the peculiarities of the Forum: the liberal and democratic values ​​that represent its foundations, the essential purpose of disseminating culture on a voluntary and free basis, the participatory approach of one’s own activities and the very high quality of the speakers, the interventions and the organization of events. All characteristics which, for over twenty years, have constituted its identity and its heritage and which must be respected, preserved and strengthened, taking into account the evolution of the context in which the Association operates today.

“The Forum – he underlined – intends to remain an important component of the Ivrea cultural life and further contribute to its development”.

Born in Paris, but of Italian origins, the new president joined Olivetti France after her studies in Literature and Languages ​​at the Sorbonne and at the University of Geneva. In 1980 she moved to Ivrea, invited to take on a new position in Product Planning of the Office Products Division and then as Product Manager. In the 90s, again in Ivrea, she dealt with Total Quality and management, also following the role of Olivetti as founder of the European Foundation Efqm, assuming the role of Corporate Customer Satisfaction Manager. Since 1998 you have been self-employed in the dual role of director of the monthly magazine Qualità and management consultant, with specialization and Efqm license of Business Excellence Consultant.

After long years of intense national and international activity in important companies and public bodies, today it seeks to exploit the experience acquired to make a contribution to the success of associations such as the Democratic Forum of Canavese or the AMIunaCittà Committee. She arrived at the Forum about ten years ago, she has been an auditor, partner, councilor, secretary and today president.

Alongside the president Barda, the Board of Directors are composed of the directors Roberto Battegazzorre, Paolo Coda Shop, Francesco De Giacomi (testoriere), Ugo Magnani, Barbara Manucci, Paola Orlarei (secretary), Mariella Rapetti, Franco Restivo, Maurizio Rossi and Emilio Torri.

A heartfelt thanks, after the appointment of the new president, went to the engineer Franco Restivo, his predecessor, for the activity carried out in the last year, replacing Aldo Gandolfi, and for his active contribution to the development of the Association. Tullio Lembo, a well-known Olivetti executive, was responsible for the creation of the Democreatico Forum of Canavese, a cultural association where cultural and political debate allowed to reflect on the changes in the world.Today the Forum is named after its founder.