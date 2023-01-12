Home News Ivrea, car overturns on the third bridge: a woman has a reserved prognosis
News

by admin
Ivrea

A car carrying a woman overturned Thursday morning on the third bridge of Ivrea. The accident occurred around 12, at the junction for via Torino, in the Parco Dora Baltea area. A Fiat Panda collided with a Lancia Ypsilon and overturned.

A woman was driving the overturned car and suffered a broken limb. The 118 team provided first aid, then with the help of the Fire Brigade extracted the injured person while awaiting the arrival of the ambulance. The woman was taken to Turin with a reserved prognosis, but her life is not in danger.

The municipal police intervened on the spot to secure the area and check the traffic, which will have the task of reconstructing the dynamics of the accident.

