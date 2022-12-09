Home News Ivrea, car set on fire in the underground parking lot of the Movicentro: unusability order
News

Ivrea, car set on fire in the underground parking lot of the Movicentro: unusability order

by admin
Ivrea, car set on fire in the underground parking lot of the Movicentro: unusability order

in the afternoon

Barbara Torra

Here are the conditions in which the removed car was found, which caused the flames and smoke at the Movicentro. Carabinieri from the Ivrea company and Ivrea firefighters were on site. Unusability order from the municipal police, who are trying to contact the 13 car owners still inside because the car park is now without a fire alarm system which will be restored tomorrow morning. The car park closes at 21.30. Anyone who should collect it tomorrow will be able to do so only after the intervention of the technicians. For information, after 6.30 on Friday 9 December, contact the municipal office on 0125410213 (video by Barbara Torra).

00:59

See also  Patty Pravo, Sanremo epiphany - Daniele Cassandro

You may also like

How to optimize nucleic acid testing and how...

Rob Brezsny Gemini Horoscope December 8/14, 2022

How to optimize nucleic acid testing and how...

Implementing the “New Ten Measures” for Epidemic Prevention...

The appeal launched by “La Stampa” for the...

Alessia Sbal, overwhelmed on the Gra, was a...

Beijing issued an announcement on borrowing exams for...

Christmas, children and rights: Renier explains it in...

Xinhua All Media+｜How to optimize nucleic acid testing...

MSC Cruises: the christening of MSC Seascape, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy