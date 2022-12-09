in the afternoon

Barbara Torra

Here are the conditions in which the removed car was found, which caused the flames and smoke at the Movicentro. Carabinieri from the Ivrea company and Ivrea firefighters were on site. Unusability order from the municipal police, who are trying to contact the 13 car owners still inside because the car park is now without a fire alarm system which will be restored tomorrow morning. The car park closes at 21.30. Anyone who should collect it tomorrow will be able to do so only after the intervention of the technicians. For information, after 6.30 on Friday 9 December, contact the municipal office on 0125410213 (video by Barbara Torra).

