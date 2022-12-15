The accident

Barbara Torra

The accident in the late afternoon of Thursday 15 in Ivrea, in the Campasso region. The 55-year-old man was driving a Fiat Punto when he lost control of the vehicle on the completely covered in snow for reasons being investigated by the municipal police. The car skidded on the white surface ending up in the waters of the Naviglio. A resident called for help. The Ivrea fire brigade and divers freed him. The man, unhurt, was transported to hospital with hypothermia.

01:06