IVREA. It will not be only the official components, those that make up the association chaired by Paolo Diane, to pay the contribution requested by the municipal administration for the realization of the Carnival 2023. At least two groups outside the AssoComponenti have already declared that they will do their part. Through the social channels, the first to come forward were Cuj d’al vin, a group of which the new General Marcello Feraudo belongs: “We are not a member and never will be, but we feel the moral duty to contribute to the its realization “. The group therefore decided to allocate 7 euros for each member (as well as the orange throwers) to the organization of the event. Even the Guards of Yporegia (a group founded in 2019 which, together with the Credendari, accompanies the Podestà during the events) guaranteed their contribution with a letter sent to the Municipality, Foundation and Members: “In consideration of what has been learned from press release issued by the Foundation of the Toric Carnival of Ivrea, about the need for an economic contribution to cover part of the public expenses incurred by the Municipality of the City of Ivrea, by virtue of the sense of duty and attachment that binds the group to the historical event, we will participate in fundraising by paying a fee equal to that sustained by any other historical component ».