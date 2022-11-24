It happened around 4 pm, at the San Bernardo d’Ivrea junction. The accident occurred between a Ford van and an Alfa Romeo Mito. In the car was a 32-year-old girl from Ivrea, transported to the Ivrea hospital. There were two men in the van, the 48-year-old driver was taken to Ivrea. The other passenger took off by air ambulance. The firefighters of Ivrea and the Carabinieri of the mobile radio unit who will be entrusted with the mobile radio surveys are on site. The stretch of road has been closed to traffic with the obligation to exit towards the industrial area of ​​San Bernardo. The asphalt was full of debris, between the wheel of the Mito (video by Barbara Torra).

00:37