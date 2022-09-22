IVREA. How can we respond to the growing need for support, not only economic, which emerges in the Canavese area? The new board of directors of the Comunità del Canavese Foundation, chaired by Augusto Vino, tried to give some of the possible answers to this question, five months after his appointment last April.

Having acknowledged that according to Caritas data the number of families receiving the food grant increased from 450 to about 950 in one year and the significant increase in requests for contributions for school services, the new management team of the Foundation presented the guidelines of its activities for 2022-23 in the meeting held on Thursday 15 at the University Training Center of the Officina H in Ivrea.

The president Vino, flanked by the members of the board, illustrated the Foundation’s orientations: support for change processes, mediation role, growth of planning skills, expansion of the social base. The criticality is represented by the gray area of ​​the population. “The emerging model to respond to this growing phenomenon of economic crisis – explained Vino – is that of community welfare, in an integrated system between public and private: co-planning, collaboration and cooperation, with the Foundation as mediator between the various subjects”.

The objectives of the action are, on the one hand, the involvement of schools to respond to the growing demand for social help from adolescents, illustrated by Marzia Giulia Niccoli, and on the other hand, greater involvement of local businesses, invited by Ambra Michela di Confindustria Canavese to propose and participate in common social projects.

The president did not hide the fact that to achieve all this economic resources, always scarce, are needed, to be added to the only 36 thousand euros available to the Foundation today. “18 thousand euros – explained Vino – are destined for the 2022-23 call for” Let’s give a hand to the Canavese “in support of third sector operators involved in disability, social inclusion and educational poverty, who must submit their projects by October 31st “. There remain 18 thousand euros which will have to be supplemented by new contributions from supporting members, businesses, donations in support of initiatives in the health field, public tenders and 5 per thousand.

“We do not yet know how many resources we will be able to rely on and which and how many social welfare projects we will be able to support – admitted President Vino – but we will provide all the details of the activities that we will be able to implement in the social assembly of May 2023”.

The Canavese Community Foundation, founded in 2015 with the support of Compagnia San Paolo, the Municipality of Ivrea, the Aeg Cooperative and Confindustria, made known to those present at the meeting the activities carried out in recent years in support of 78 realities in the area, with the funding of 126 social projects (27 for children and education, 16 for various communities, 33 in favor of disabilities, 39 in support of individuals in economic difficulties and 11 for the reception of migrants) with a total disbursement of 450 thousand euros, distributed in support of various social initiatives.