The Municipality integrates 100 thousand to the 650,000 euro loan. During the tender phase, the companies ask for price adjustments

IVREA. The works have not yet been assigned, but the reconstruction of the flooring of the San Giovanni athletics track has already undergone significant increases due to the increasing increase in raw materials. The problem was raised by some companies that are participating in the negotiated procedure (with the criterion of the most advantageous economic offer) for the assignment of the 650 thousand euro works at the single central purchasing office in the province of Biella, economic operators who have fact disputed the prices applied in the project, too low compared to those of the market.

The Municipality quickly took action by updating the executive project and consequently reshaping the economic framework of the work by drawing on the sums available to the administration and allocating almost 100,000 euros more to the purchase of sports equipment.

Those at the De Witt athletics track are long overdue interventions. The money, 650 thousand euros, came from the Institute for Sports Credit: a 25-year zero-rate mortgage, the first opened by the administration led by Mayor Sertoli. The amortization installments (25 thousand euros per year) will start only in two years. The design was drawn up by the Loranzè engineering company Sertec. At first, the municipal administration hoped to find the necessary resources from the ministerial notice for Sport and suburbs, aiming, however, only at the remaking of the outer ring of the track. Subsequently the choice fell on the extension of the makeover also to the platforms for the long jump, to the bezel for the high jump and pole vault, as well as to the 3,000 meter hedge area.

“These interventions – explains the councilor for public works Michele Cafarelli – will allow the competitive practice of all specialties to be approved at the Fidal (Italian Federation of Athletics), with the exception of the weight / hammer throw discipline, which can however be purchased in a second moment with the finding of further resources ».

The FIDAL homologation is essential to be able to host regional and national competitions that today unfortunately cannot be held in the city due to the less than optimal conditions of the plant. Suffice it to say that until six months ago ambulances passed on the runway after the landing of the 118 helicopter rescue (today the landing has been moved to the Montefibre area). The last homologation dates back to 2000 and should have been carried out every seven years, but has never been carried out.