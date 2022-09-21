Home News Ivrea, cut the weeds and put the gravel back at the Ivrea cemetery
This is how the cemetery looked before the works

The grass at the Ivrea cemetery had grown really tall. But in recent days, even after requests from some citizens, interventions have begun

IVREA. The grass at the Ivrea cemetery had grown really tall. And the neglect was again visible, after a period in which things had been handled in the best possible way. But in recent days, even after requests from some citizens, interventions have begun.

The situation has already definitely improved compared to last week, gravel was thrown in the whole area where the grass had grown to excess, making the place much more welcoming.

The operators were still at work Saturday morning to eradicate the weeds that had again taken hold in the last period.

Of course the work is not yet finished, now the maintenance workers are also at work in the field where, long ago, bodies had been exhumed for the passage of time and here too the grass inevitably begins to grow.

Things at the cemetery had improved with the entry of the new manager, Berlor general contractor, who took office on August 3 last year.

The situation in the condominium had also improved, which had always been plagued by the problem of pigeon droppings. It was enough to simply close the top, so the animals no longer settled in the dome.

