IVREA. Dear energy, where does it come from and how to protect yourself. This is the title of the meeting organized by Aeg coop on Saturday 22 at 17 at the Salone dei 2000. At 17 the meeting will be opened by the president of Aeg, Andrea Ardissone, on the international scenario and the dynamics of gas prices. Mauro Demarziani, Aeg director, will talk about energy efficiency interventions, while Alberto Bossino, customer care manager, will talk about domestic energy saving behaviors. Moderator Claudio Cuccurullo, editor-in-chief of the Sentinella del Canavese. Two corners will be present at the conference: by going with last year’s bill it will be possible to obtain an estimate of the cost of energy for the winter; entrepreneurs and private individuals will be able to book an inspection for a personalized analysis of possible efficiency and savings interventions.