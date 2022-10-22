Home News Ivrea, dear energy, where it comes from and how to defend yourself
News

Ivrea, dear energy, where it comes from and how to defend yourself

by admin
Ivrea, dear energy, where it comes from and how to defend yourself

IVREA. Dear energy, where does it come from and how to protect yourself. This is the title of the meeting organized by Aeg coop on Saturday 22 at 17 at the Salone dei 2000. At 17 the meeting will be opened by the president of Aeg, Andrea Ardissone, on the international scenario and the dynamics of gas prices. Mauro Demarziani, Aeg director, will talk about energy efficiency interventions, while Alberto Bossino, customer care manager, will talk about domestic energy saving behaviors. Moderator Claudio Cuccurullo, editor-in-chief of the Sentinella del Canavese. Two corners will be present at the conference: by going with last year’s bill it will be possible to obtain an estimate of the cost of energy for the winter; entrepreneurs and private individuals will be able to book an inspection for a personalized analysis of possible efficiency and savings interventions.

See also  Shenzhen announced 2 new confirmed cases on the 16th, and the activity trajectory of Longgang and Pingshan District was announced. ZTE | Shenzhen | Macau_Sina News

You may also like

Promote the harmonious coexistence of man and nature...

Paolo Zangrillo, a manager to solve the problems...

Diplomatic immunity behind Hong Kong protests in Manchester...

Shortage of general practitioners in San Biagio. The...

Hookup +丨One picture to understand these keywords in...

Schillaci, a rector to test the vaccine campaign

Promote cultural self-confidence and self-improvement to create new...

Over 3 thousand people dancing at the Fair:...

Belluno, the traffic light in Baldenich turned on...

To build a beautiful China where man and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy