Ivrea, each one is a book, the story of Paolo Cardini

Ivrea, each one is a book, the story of Paolo Cardini

IVREA CAPITAL OF THE BOOK

Twenty-two people, like Letter 22 and 2022 (the Olivetti typewriter par excellence and the year of recognition of Ivrea as the Italian book capital), but also 22 stories that make whoever tells them as many living volumes, united to compose a universal library of emotions and feelings. 22 people from Ivrea took part, who spoke to the writer and playwright Gian Luca Favetto. The project culminated in a theatrical appointment entitled “Everyone is a book-Ivrea tells”, which Laura Curino translated into intense scenic reading. This is the story of Paolo Cardini (video by Barbara Torra)

