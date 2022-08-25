IVREA. These are very harsh words, those of Coldiretti of Turin, which follow the denunciation of Franco Bordet on the pages of Sentinel. «Once again humiliated agriculture – writes the trade association in a press release -. Now we are asking for a revision of the project without sacrificing fertile land ». The reference is to the project for the elimination of six level crossings by the Italian Railway Network (RFI) in San Bernardo, with the list of expropriations that was made public by the Municipality on 11 August, to reach the recipients more quickly. through the columns of our newspaper. Among the land there are also Franco Bordet’s corn fields: 15 thousand square meters on which the Ivrea farmer has invested and for this reason he has entrusted his protest to the pages of Sentinel. Just like Bordet, the president of Coldiretti Torino Bruno Mecca Cici does not question «the need to abolish the level crossing and to create an alternative road network. However, works are also planned to be located at a considerable distance from the railway. The owners and Coldiretti ask to be able to review the project to reduce the consumption of fertile soil ». Bordet had also said: «They expropriate land from me even 300 meters away from the railway. I believe it is possible to find an alternative solution ».

Bruno Mecca Cici

Coldiretti defines “mocking” the statements of the commissioner Balzola who, always on Sentinel, the newspapers explained, the Municipality’s social and web channels were the fastest way to reach the owners. «Perhaps the Municipality – insists Mecca Cici – does not know that companies, even agricultural ones, are holders of certified e-mail addresses. The companies could very well be reached directly and in a timely manner through the Pec. Coldiretti asks that the warning procedures for the areas to be expropriated be reviewed ».

In general, according to the president of the trade association, this is yet another «project drawn on paper as if agriculture were not an economic activity like any other. Agriculture is the only productive activity which, when it undergoes an expropriation, receives compensation only for the cadastral value of the land occupied and not for the value of the production which is lost forever ».

Now Coldiretti, Bordet and the owners of fertile land are asking to have a say in expropriations. The last word, however, belongs to RFI who, contacted a few days ago about the timing, explains that she has followed a bureaucratically correct procedure: with notices in newspapers and regional bulletins. Furthermore, the offices have already received some comments, which they are working on. Deputy mayor Elisabetta Piccoli had explained that she wanted to meet Bordet soon. –