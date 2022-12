in mondiali

Ivrea, took to the streets to celebrate Morocco’s victory against Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar. With Moroccan and Italian flags, team colors shirts, caps and scarves, shouting and singing with joy and beating drums and car horns. Meeting in piazza Lamarmora and then in Porta Vercelli. A few carousels and waving of flags and then everyone went home. In this video, the images of the celebrations by the photographer Barbara Torra

01:43