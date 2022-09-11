Home News Ivrea, fire alarm in the town square
Ivrea, fire alarm in the town square

The vehicles of the fire brigade in the square

Two vehicles of the firefighters rushed to blast sirens.

IVREA. Sunday morning around 8.40, while the city is preparing for the great parade of the Alpini on the occasion of the meeting of the first group, two vehicles of the Ivrea firefighters rushed to sirens on a roof fire in the four-storey building in the city center, in front of the town hall. Moments of concern, someone saw smoke and flames from the roof. Fortunately, the situation was brought under control by the firefighters immediately rushed. The state police and the municipal police are also on site.

