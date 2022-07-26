Milena Bertone, stage name Myline, 26, set designer, was present with her painting entitled Stop the war now, depicting a typewriter from whose roll a rainbow flag comes out

IVREA. One hundred and fifty days have passed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and since that 24th February, every Saturday, a group of members of secular and religious associations of the territory have gathered in the city center to make their voices heard against conflicts in the world.

A moment of the garrison on Saturday 23

On Saturday 23, as part of the National Day of Mobilization for Peace, about seventy people took part in a garrison in Piazza Ottinetti to say “Stop the arms negotiated immediately!”. “We propose an opposite way to the use of weapons to solve problems,” said Pierangelo Monti, president of the International Movement of Reconciliation. «We are on the side of the peoples who are victims of the political, economic and strategic interests of their governments because the error lies in aggression, as in the case of Putin’s Russia, but also in the way in which one responds. We oppose violence as a response to violence and propose the path of diplomacy and dialogue, ”he says. Monti broadened his horizons: «The UN has proved inadequate, we therefore ask for an international conference that will lead to a radical change against the global malaise of the world. History has offered shining examples of men, from Tolstoy to Gandhi, from Jesus Christ to Martin Luther King, who pointed the way to non-violence. This is why we support those who work unarmed, such as conscientious objectors and pacifists, both Russians and Ukrainians ”. Finally, the president addressed an invitation: «The increase in military spending means preparation for other wars that also devastate the environment, already so tested by the climate changes linked to our lifestyle. Let’s think about the future of the poor of this world and that of our grandchildren: this is why the eco-pacifist project that combines peace and the environment is the basis of our mobilizations ».

Milena Bertone, stage name Myline, 26, set designer, was present with her painting entitled Stop the war now, depicting a typewriter from whose roll a rainbow flag comes out. “The work was born from the need to make Ivrea feel close to the theme of peace,” said the artist. “The typewriter recalls the identity of the Ivrea community and the flag is the affirmation of the will to write peace together”. “Soon this painting will be exhibited in the headquarters of the CGIL in Ivrea”. explained Gianni Ambrosio, territorial manager of the union. “It is dramatic that a solution is found for wheat, but not to end the fighting – continued the trade unionist -. There is no common sense in the warring parties and also in those who should work for mediation. We will always be here to affirm that the only way to end all conflicts is through a diplomatic dialogue capable of restoring hope to the battered populations. Nuclear proliferation has created humanitarian and environmental disasters: the 1 trillion annual expenditure on armaments could be used to feed populations poreal and help them to create their own economy that is a source of work, autonomy and dignity “.

A sad procession, adorned with banners, then transported, to the sound of a drum and a trumpet, a papier-mache missile, specter of destruction, towards Piazza di Città, where the demonstrators raised the flag with a banner of peace in front. at the entrance of the Municipality on the notes of Bella ciao.