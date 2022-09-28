There was also the show, Saturday 23, at the charity match between the Italian national TV artists, led by Osvaldo Bresciani, and the Canavese selection coached by Mauro Cignetti, a race that also marked the official reopening of the doors of the Gino Pistoni stadium in Ivrea. , after two years of closure pending approval

IVREA. There was also the show, Saturday 23, at the charity match between the Italian national TV artists, led by Osvaldo Bresciani, and the Canavese selection coached by Mauro Cignetti, a race that also marked the official reopening of the doors of the Gino Pistoni stadium in Ivrea. , after two years of closure pending approval. In the mix zone of the Ivrea stadium, the date of the official return of Ivrea (Group B promotion) to tread the pitch a few steps from the Naviglio was leaked: Sunday, October 16 against Druentina.

Returning to the match between TV artists and Canavese selection at 17.27 the kick-off given by the referee Tardito of the Ivrea section, assisted by Colacicco and Puzzangara also from Ivrea, in front of about a hundred spectators crowded in the stands, with the correspondent of Striscia the news Chiara Squaglia and the mayor of Ivrea, Stefano Sertoli, to open the dances with the official kick-off.

On the field a high-level parterre de roi: on the one hand, among others, Gimmy Ghione (correspondent of Striscia la Notizie and captain), Fabrizio Fontana (captain Ventosa always of Striscia la Notizie), Simone Barbato (mime of Zelig and columnist) 7Gold), Andrea Tacconi (son of art), Thomas Fierro (Mediaset competitor to Men and Women), Sergio Saladino (actor of TV commercials) and Alex Desantis (Colorado comedian on Italia 1). On the other hand, among the many, Luca Mordenti, Massimo Varone, Dario Dighera, Marco Moro, Alberto Rizzo, Andrea Zucco, Fabio Buglione, Giavanni Altamura, Vincenzo Ceratti, Alessio Veneziano, Gianluca Actis Perino, Fabio Barbatano and Franco Niutta, the latter author of the first goal of a match that ended with a score of 5-0 for the Canavese selection.

For the record, the other goals were scored again by Niutta and Barbatano in the first half, while in the second half Rizzo and Zucco also scored. The real winner, however, was the generosity of the Ivrea public: 133 spectators for a collection, including donations and sponsors, of 2,680 euros.

The vice president of the Noi ci ci non-profit association, Vitaliano De Gregorio, comments satisfied: «It was a beautiful day of sport, we thank all the TV artists, the Canavese sportsmen and the public present in the stands». «Seeing a football match again at Pistoni was wonderful – concludes De Gregorio -. Returning to play in this facility is a good sign that the city of Ivrea is giving. The only flaw is the rainy day ».