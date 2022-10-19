IVREA. It will be presented on Saturday 22nd, at 9pm at the Zac! (via Dora Baltea 40 b, Movicentro area), “Via con te”, the book written by Francesca Dighera, daughter of Osvaldo and Liliana Dighera, victims, on 10 April 2021, of the neighbor Renzo Tarabella, retiree from Rivarolo Canavese who shortly before killing them, he had killed his wife Maria Grazia Valovatto and his disabled son Wilson. In its 75 pages “Via con te” (ed. Albartos, 2022) collects the memories of a happy family life and an “after” difficult to understand and even more to explain to a little girl, Francesca’s daughter, who asks « Where are the grandparents? ». With her, on Saturday, the journalist Federico Bona, who made this interview.

How did you come up with the idea of ​​entrusting memories and emotions to writing, Francesca?

“This book has a double value: the first impulse that prompted me to write was the need to fix memories, so as not to forget: time, you know, is an anesthetic for pain but I would like that, with me, behaved in a somewhat special way. So writing became natural so as not to lose memories and details. Then, it was a precious activity to elaborate what happened on that night that upset my life ».

On Saturday there will also be Luisa Dodaro, Emdr psychotherapist (Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, i.e. Desensitization and re-elaboration through eye movements). What was your role in this period?

“I immediately realized that what happened was too big for me to face alone. Thanks to the Carabinieri, the first to whom I asked for help, I arrived at Luisa and she helped me to lighten my soul from a weight that at times was really suffocating. Her intervention, on Saturday evening, is aimed at making the EMDR method known in the management of major traumas, such as mine. Although I have always been a very solid and positive person, I realized that I needed help, support and it is how much I want to emphasize to other people that for one reason or another they may find themselves in difficulty. . Getting help should not be a shame, but a right to safeguard our being and try to make ourselves and those around us feel good “.

Your daughter Caterina is now four years old and she was very attached to her grandparents: how did you live the “after” together?

“My daughter was a resource, the tangible sign that life goes on, even in the face of tragedies like this. For her I had to force myself and smile, even when the pain inside me was consuming. She was very good, right from the start: she agreed to be, without having tantrums, with people she knows little or not at all and she started attending kindergarten, a month after the fact, without even a tear. Of course, after a few days she asked “Where are the grandparents?” and since then she has never stopped talking about them, quoting them, telling about their moments together, even in the knowledge that they are elsewhere and that we will no longer be able to meet them as they did every day. For now, Caterina has contented herself with my patched-up answers, even though I realize that in a few years I will have to find a way to explain what happened to us ».

It’s been a year and a half since that night: besides obviously her parents, what do you miss most today?

«At the moment I lack the awareness of justice: the idea that Tarabella may not go to trial because of his mental condition causes me discomfort, because I believe that the man must answer for what he did. I am not seeking revenge, absolutely, nor do I invoke an “exemplary punishment” for him. However, I am convinced that a fair trial would be necessary, not only for him, but to focus attention on a broader issue: I believe that today, in Italy, it is too easy to own a weapon and, once you have it, it becomes too easy to use. Weapons, as I have experienced firsthand, can only be instruments of great pain and deep suffering. Over the past year I have talked to many people about what happened. And in many cases I have found interlocutors who, for various reasons, keep weapons in their homes. I find it very extreme, far from the teachings of my family and far from the world that I would like for future generations ».