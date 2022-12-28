Home News Ivrea, free swimming on holiday with federal technicians
Ivrea, free swimming on holiday with federal technicians

IVREA. News at the municipal swimming pool. Thanks to the Canavesani Swimmers company and the initiative taken by the council, it will be possible to swim during the holidays. The times and days in which free swimming can be used are 28, 29 and 30 December from 10 to 14 and 2, 3, 4 and 5 January from 10 to 14.

The cost of the entrance ticket is 6 euros, and during this period it will not be possible to use the “10-entry” pass issued by the Municipality. Satisfied the president Giovanni Anselmetti: «The opening will guarantee to be able to use the facility even during the holiday period. In addition, users will have the “guided swimming” service available, i.e. our federal technicians will be available for mini-training or advice on how to improve swimming”.

