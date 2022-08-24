«Honestly I can’t understand all this agitation – he comments showing off his usual aplomb -: we have everything ready, because the Ivrea Carnival program is that and that remains. We know very well what must be done from January 6 to Ash Wednesday. We have the security plan, which should remain the same as it was until 2020, so I can say that we are ready. It’s true, we lack the authorization to hold the demonstration, but nobody can give it in August “

IVREA. Piero Gillardi, president of the Foundation of the Historical Carnival of Ivrea does not share the concerns, expressed by several parties, regarding the fate of the event, in view of the 2023 edition: “Honestly, I cannot understand all this agitation – he comments showing off his usual aplomb -: we have everything ready, because the Ivrea Carnival program is that and that remains. We know very well what must be done from January 6 to Ash Wednesday. We have the security plan, which should remain the same as it was until 2020, so I can say that we are ready. It is true, we lack the authorization to hold the demonstration, but no one can give it in August ».

Obviously Gillardi hopes that the authorization will arrive: «If the pandemic situation is what we all expect, when it is better than in recent years, when we will be given the ok to proceed, we will proceed. It will be necessary to understand in which external framework the event will be placed, because in addition to the pandemic, we must not forget that a war is underway and we are in a climate of general economic crisis that could also have repercussions on Carnival ». Contrary to what has been stated in recent weeks, the Foundation has not been idle up to now: “It is not certain that everything that is done must be public and advertised – specifies Gillardi -: in July we met the world of the battle of the oranges in its different realities: teams, chariots and horsemen. This is because it is the component that has the greatest need to have a long visibility, in order to proceed with the purchase of oranges, the management of subscriptions and the planning of expenses. Starting from September we will then start a series of meetings even if I am sure that even in a month we will still not have certainties regarding the authorization to carry out the event ».

The eporedian groans often refer to the fact that events take place elsewhere and that Viareggio, for example, has already announced the 2023 edition of its carnival. Even these considerations do not affect the serenity of Piero Gilardi: “True, the Palio di Siena took place, after two years of stoppage, but let’s not forget that in Siena the event takes place in July and August, certainly less problematic months as regards Covid. Santhià had its carnival in June, Chivasso planned it in late August-early September. We have all always said that in Ivrea an out of season Carnival does not make sense, because the dates of the different moments are significant and it would not be Carnival in another period. Just as it would not be the Carnival of Ivrea if we carried it out only partially: our event has a meaning in its entirety, not for nothing in these two years everyone, Foundation, Municipality and components, have embraced the philosophy of all or nothing, all or none. Finally, Viareggio: it is true that in the Versilian city there are banners announcing the next edition, but it is obvious that in a seaside resort the summer tourist flow is exploited to promote the event; in light of the tourists we have today in Ivrea, it would not make much sense to promote Carnival in the summer ». The problems that had accompanied the event in the last few years? «From September we will meet, we will talk about it and I am sure that the solutions will be found». –