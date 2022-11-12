IVREA. On Friday 11 in Ivrea, in via Torino 337, at around 2 pm, a minor girl was hit by a scooter driven by a boy who was also a minor. Both of them had just left school.
On the spot, to carry out the surveys and to clear the traffic, a patrol of the municipal police and an ambulance to rescue the girl on the ground who, after the first treatments, was taken to the hospital with head trauma, bruises on the face and will have to remain under observation for 24 hours.
At the end of the rescue, the traffic started to flow normally again.
