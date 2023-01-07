IVREA. She died suddenly, leaving a huge void. Irene Torta, from Ivrea, Cisl trade unionist, Comdata worker, had always been involved in the Cisl. And it is the CISL that remembers it, with deep emotion. The Fistel Cisl Piedmont and National and the Cisl Piedmont and Turin-Canavese express deep condolences for the sudden disappearance of Irene Torta, director of the Regional Federation of Cisl and RSU of Comdata Ivrea, 43 years old and mother of two children who are still minors.

Irene, well known and esteemed not only in the union environment, approached the Cisl about ten years ago, showing great sensitivity and attention to social problems and the world of work. Always in the front row in defending the rights of her colleagues and workers in the telecommunications sector, she always made her voice heard in the trade union bodies to which she was a member and in particular in her area of ​​reference, the Canavese. A commitment and a desire to do that had led her to collaborate for some years also with the national secretariat of the Fistel Cisl. Currently, in addition to following the Comdata Group for Fistel Cisl, you were in charge of the entire Telecommunications sector at a regional level. «Irene – explains the general secretary of Fistel Cisl Piemonte, Anna De Bella – leaves a huge void. Always smiling and volcanic, she never gave up. She fought to the end. She was a generous mother and woman. An added value for our federation. Her smile, her determination and her altruism will be greatly missed.”

For the general secretaries of the Cisl Piedmont and Turin-Canavese, Alessio Ferraris and Domenico Lo Bianco: «Irene’s sudden death leaves us speechless. It is a huge loss for all of us. A young life broken is always an immense pain. Irene was a sunny woman, committed to social work, who fought for workers’ rights with great humanity and conviction. We gather with affection around her family and especially her two children ».