IVREA. On Wednesday evening the city council, summoned as a matter of urgency, gave the green light to Ivrea Parcheggi to negotiate with the Ministry of Justice the sale of the building, in via Primo Levi, which today houses the offices of the Justice of the Peace and the archive of the power of attorney. The consent to the sale was given unanimously even though there was no lack of harsh criticism from the opposition on the way in which the matter was handled. On 28 July with a letter addressed to Ivrea Parcheggi, a company controlled by the Municipality that holds 85% of the share capital (15% Aci) – the ministry communicated its willingness to acquire the rented offices, while asking for availability for sale. and an indicative estimate of the value of the property. Same as last was started with the owners of the buildings in via Pavese, seat of the court and the prosecutor’s office.

The building, as was explained in the classroom by the engineer Stefano Grosso who signed the sworn appraisal on behalf of the Municipality, are in good condition and maintenance is carried out regularly. Elements that led to an estimate of the value of the building at 3.2 million euros. It consists of a first and second floor of 808 square meters each, plus 808 of basement and five parking spaces. The property was purchased by Ivrea Parcheggi in 2007, at the request of the Municipality, for an amount of 3 million. This figure includes the 571 thousand euros spent on the adaptation of the premises to the needs of the ministry. To buy the property, Ivrea Parcheggi had taken out a loan of 2.6 million with a duration of 20 years. Currently the company pays two half-yearly installments of 90 thousand euros (residual of 1.1 million), while the rent received generates an income of around 30 thousand euros per year.

What will happen now? If the ministry confirms its willingness to acquire the properties, a negotiation will be initiated. “Our main objective – explained the Board the president of Ivrea Parcheggi Fausto Uberto Bona – is not to impoverish the company’s assets”. Pressed by the opposition, Bona explained that with the possible collection of the sale of the building “it will be evaluated whether to pay off the loan or make investments”.

The Ministry’s desire to buy real estate is read by everyone as the desire to keep Ivrea as the seat of the court. “What we did not like in this story is the way it was managed – explained Francesco Comotto of Viviamo Ivrea -. We believe it is useless to have carried out an appraisal when Ivrea Parcheggi itself had already estimated the value of the building, arriving at the same conclusions as the expert that she only had a few days to work. Among other things, no one this evening is able to say whether the Aci has given its consent to the sale or not. The letter from the ministry dates back to July 28 and it is not clear why in all this time the competent commission has not been called to deal with all the technical aspects ”.